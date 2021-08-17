What GWB Wrote to US Troops, Veterans After Afghanistan Fall

Former President George Bush and former first lady Laura Bush penned a letter to U.S. troops and veterans on Monday amid the “tragic events unfolding in Afghanistan.”

Noting that President Biden promised to evacuate America’s Afghan allies, Bush said the U.S. has the “legal authority to cut the red tape for refugees during urgent humanitarian crises." He urged this to happen "without bureaucratic delay."

The Bushes then turned their attention to addressing troops and veterans directly.

“Many of you deal with wounds of war, both visible and invisible. And some of your brothers and sisters in arms made the ultimate sacrifice in the war on terror,” the statement said. “Each day, we have been humbled by your commitment and your courage. You took out a brutal enemy and denied Al Qaeda a safe haven while building schools, sending supplies, and providing medical care. You kept America safe from further terror attacks, provided two decades of security and opportunity for millions, and made America proud. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and will always honor your contributions.

“In times like these, it can be hard to remain optimistic. Laura and I will steadfastly remain so,” the statement continued. “Like our country, Afghanistan is also made up of resilient, vibrant people. Nearly 65 percent of the population is under twenty-five years old. The choices they will make for opportunity, education, and liberty will also determine Afghanistan’s future. As Dr. Sakena Yacoobi of the Afghan Institute of Learning, which has opened schools for girls and women around the nation, wrote this week: ‘While we are afraid, we are not defeated.’ She added, ‘Ideas do not disappear so easily. One cannot kill whispers on the wind. The Taliban cannot crush a dream. We will prevail, even if it takes longer than we wanted it to.’"

The former president and first lady closed by pledging their “support and assistance.”

“Let us all resolve to be united in saving lives and praying for the people of Afghanistan,” they said.