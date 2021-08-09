Fauci Criticizes Mass Outdoor Gathering in South Dakota While Staying Silent on Obama's Birthday Bash

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday scolded Americans gathering in Sturgis, South Dakota, for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally due to concerns about coronavirus, but has failed to offer any comment about former President Obama’s birthday bash and other large gatherings —a double standard social media users criticized him over.

“I’m very concerned, Chuck, that we’re going to see another surge related to that rally,” Fauci told “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd on Sunday.

“It’s understandable that people want to do the kinds of things they want to do. They want their freedom to do that. But there comes a time when you're dealing with a public health crisis that could involve you, your family, and everyone else, that something supersedes that need to do exactly what you want to do,” he continued. “I mean, you're going to ultimately be able to do that in the future, but let's get this pandemic under control before we start acting like nothing is going on. I mean, something bad is going on. I mean, we've got to realize that.”

No comment from St. Fauci on Obama’s soirée last night with a few hundred of his closest friends - or how about Lollapalooza last week in Chicago ?? Or, I guess it’s SELECTIVE festivities, because the virus knows, and only attacks those who fit the Dems’ narrative ?? https://t.co/AcmoAvQs7T — Sarah Johnson (@SarahJohnsonPR) August 8, 2021

Now do lollapalooza pic.twitter.com/9cRYQFVTuu — Dave Hollon (@DaveHollon) August 8, 2021

We must have missed Fauci chastising the wide open southern border, the BLM protests, Lollapalooza, the Obama birthday bash, etc... Oh right https://t.co/zwZm58rEEU — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) August 9, 2021