Maryland

Republican Governor Blasted Over Message to Unvaccinated

Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Aug 06, 2021 8:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Stephan Savoia

Maryland “Republican” Gov. Larry Hogan went off on the unvaccinated Thursday, claiming they’re the ones threatening the freedoms of Marylanders.

He also announced that state employees must show proof of vaccination or mask and be subject to frequent testing.

“I don’t care what misinformation or conspiracy theories that you have heard, the plain and simple fact is that these vaccines are working," Hogan said. “If you’re still unsure about the vaccines. Here is the important fact for you to consider. Nearly every single person hospitalized or dying with COVID-19 in Maryland right now is unvaccinated. 

“Those of you who refuse to get vaccinated at this point are willfully and unnecessarily putting yourself and others at risk of hospitalization and death,” he continued. “You are the ones threatening the freedoms of all the rest of us. The freedom not to wear masks, to keep our businesses open, and to get our kids back in schools. And tragically, it may be only a matter of time until you do get Covid-19.”

Twitter users blasted the messaging.

