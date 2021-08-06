Republican Governor Blasted Over Message to Unvaccinated

Maryland “Republican” Gov. Larry Hogan went off on the unvaccinated Thursday, claiming they’re the ones threatening the freedoms of Marylanders.

He also announced that state employees must show proof of vaccination or mask and be subject to frequent testing.

“I don’t care what misinformation or conspiracy theories that you have heard, the plain and simple fact is that these vaccines are working," Hogan said. “If you’re still unsure about the vaccines. Here is the important fact for you to consider. Nearly every single person hospitalized or dying with COVID-19 in Maryland right now is unvaccinated.

“Those of you who refuse to get vaccinated at this point are willfully and unnecessarily putting yourself and others at risk of hospitalization and death,” he continued. “You are the ones threatening the freedoms of all the rest of us. The freedom not to wear masks, to keep our businesses open, and to get our kids back in schools. And tragically, it may be only a matter of time until you do get Covid-19.”

Twitter users blasted the messaging.

“Do what I tell you or I’ll hurt you some more”



That’s a thing American politicians are saying. Start disobeying these people. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 5, 2021

Unvaccinated people are putting others at risk, but vaccines work!



How does he think this messaging is going to resonate? https://t.co/FVJHIIxM7v — Will Ricciardella (@WillRicci) August 6, 2021

He says that almost all current deaths are among those not vaccinated and that the vaccines work. Um, if people choose the route of not vaccinating, then so be it. Why the need to lock down?



cc @LarryHogan https://t.co/w99mUNIpSV — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) August 6, 2021