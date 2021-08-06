CNN Fires Employees Who Showed Up to Work Unvaccinated...But Tolerates Much Worse

Three CNN employees were terminated for showing up to work unvaccinated, with network President Jeff Zucker saying the news outlet won't tolerate those who are not inoculated coming to the office or working with colleagues in the field.

Thus far CNN has been operating on the honor system regarding employees’ vaccine status, but Zucker said that could change soon, reports The Washington Post.

“In the past week, we have been made aware of three employees who were coming to the office unvaccinated. All three have been terminated,” Zucker wrote in an internal memo on Thursday, which was obtained by multiple media outlets. “Let me be clear — we have a zero-tolerance policy on this.”

Other companies such as Facebook, Google, The Washington Post, Uber, Morgan Stanley, and Tyson Foods have also made vaccines mandatory for employees.

Last week, President Biden said federal employees would also need to be inoculated or be subject to repeated testing and wearing a mask.

Radio host Jason Rantz and others put the firing of unvaccinated CNN employees in perspective.

Friendly reminder than CNN doesn’t fire guys pleasuring themselves on Zoom meetings or working to craft a comms strategy to get out of a culture of sexual harassment. https://t.co/PfLFmwQRF5 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 6, 2021

CNN is firing employees for not taking the vaccine but they won't fire anchors or executives who coordinate talking points with sexual predator governors?



?? — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 5, 2021

Some wondered where CNN would draw the line.