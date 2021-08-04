covid-19

The Law Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson Says He Now Regrets Signing

Leah Barkoukis
Posted: Aug 04, 2021 3:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Kissel

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is being criticized by conservatives for lamenting the fact that he signed a law banning mask mandates in the state.

The Republican governor made the comments during a press briefing on Tuesday, saying he signed the legislation when Covid-19 cases were at a “very low point.”

"I knew that it would be overridden by the legislature if I didn't sign it," he said. "I had already eliminated our statewide mask mandate."

Now that cases of the Delta variant are surging, Hutchinson wished the ban on mask mandates "had not become law."

Now, he said, the law could be amended by the state legislature, or the courts could rule it unconstitutional. 

 Conservatives immediately called Hutchinson out for being a "weakling."

