New CA Recall Poll Sends 'Big Warning Signs' to Newsom

With the California recall election less than two months away on Sept. 14, there’s a new poll out that shows a better picture of what Gov. Gavin Newsom is up against.

The last major polls conducted in May showed more voters were against the recall than for it, by double digits. But last week, Emerson College and Nexstar Media’s Inside California Politics showed a narrowing race, with support for the recall now at 43 percent and opposition at 48 percent. Nine percent of voters were undecided.

SFGate identified the troubling spots for Newsom.

The biggest red flag for Newsom was the poll's question, "Regardless of the recall effort, would you vote to re-elect Gov. Newsom in 2022 or do you think it is time for someone new?" in which a whopping 58% of voters wanted someone new, while only 42% were happy with Newsom — suggesting the governor could be in serious danger in 2022 if his opponent is a Democrat, independent with enough name recognition or a Republican not closely tied to former President Donald Trump and the National Republican Party. […] Other warning signs for Newsom — who had a 49% approval rating and a 42% disapproval rating in the poll — include lackluster marks on his handling of wildfires and the drought, which could be more salient issues just ahead of the recall election Sept. 14. Newsom previously overstated the amount of wildfire prevention efforts the state has undertaken and has not ruled out mandatory water use restrictions. (SFGate.com)

While a majority of voters are undecided on who should replace the progressive governor, Salem radio host Larry Elder received the most support (16 percent).