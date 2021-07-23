One State Considers Banning Ben & Jerry's Altogether Over Israel Decision

Progressive ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s is being criticized from both sides of the political aisle after announcing Monday it would no longer sell its ice cream in “occupied Palestinian territory.”

In response, Texas is considering whether to ban the ice cream company in the state.

Texas State Comptroller Glenn Hegar said in a statement that he has directed his staff to determine whether Ben & Jerry’s, or its parent company Unilever, have done anything to trigger getting listed under Chapter 808 of the state’s government code.

If it is determined that Ben & Jerry’s or Unilever has engaged in any activities proscribed under Chapter 808, my office will take all appropriate and required actions. Texas Government Code Chapter 808 defines "boycott Israel" as "refusing to deal with, terminating business activities with, or otherwise taking any action that is intended to penalize, inflict economic harm on or limit commercial relations specifically with Israel or with a person or entity doing business in Israel or an Israeli-controlled territory." As with any of our listing decisions, my office, in cooperation with our research providers, will carefully review statements and actions made by Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever to establish if either entity is a suitable candidate for the Texas list. (Texas Comptroller)

“Texans have made it very clear that they stand with Israel and its people," he said. "We oppose actions that could undermine Israel's economy and its people. I wish to thank Representative Phil King for his ongoing support of these efforts. My office has a long history of supporting Israel through our bond holdings and the Comptroller's list of scrutinized companies with ties to Iran, as well as those with ties to foreign terrorist organizations.”

In the meantime, Hegar recommended residents consider other ice cream options, such as Blue Bell, which was founded in Texas.

“[F]or my money, [Blue Bell] tastes much better than the stuck-up stuff made by a foreign-owned company started in Vermont,” he said.