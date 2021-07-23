Elder Blasts Newsom For Laying Down the Welcome Mat to More Homeless

Salem radio host and gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder blasted California Gov. Gavin Newsom in response to his $12 billion plan aimed at tackling the state’s homelessness problem.

The money would go towards creating affordable housing, increasing mental health services, and other social service programs to help people off the street, according to The Los Angeles Times.

But in announcing the plan, Newsom laid down the welcome mat for more homeless to come from around the country and world.

“To the extent that people want to come here for new beginnings and all income levels, that’s part of the California dream and we have a responsibility to accommodate and enliven and inspire, and the California dream is still alive and well,” Newsom said Monday in response to a question about whether the state would become a “magnet” for homeless populations from other states.

Elder couldn’t believe what he heard from the governor.

“Are you kidding me @GavinNewsom? No, we don’t want California to be a magnet for homelessness. Incredible that this has to be said to our governor.”

Are you kidding me @GavinNewsom? No, we don’t want California to be a magnet for homelessness. Incredible that this has to be said to our governor. https://t.co/mnvU6s5Wid#RecallGavinNewsom #WeveGotAStateToSave https://t.co/iBOHvTwo2E — Larry Elder (@larryelder) July 22, 2021

Earlier in the week, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, a Democrat, criticized the governor for welcoming even more homeless, given that he believes some parts of California already have a problem with out-of-state homeless coming “just to enjoy the free services and the weather.”

According to data from his department's Homeless Outreach Services Team, most of the homeless surveyed at Venice Beach had come from out of state, and in some cases even from Mexico, Iraq, and Germany.

"Based on our governor’s proclamation the other day that ‘the California dream is alive and well,’ and he’s inviting everyone to California to share in the California dream...but since L.A. County has half of the state’s homeless population, we’re not in the position to have all of these people show up," Villanueva said.

Newsom plan comes as he faces a recall election Sept. 14.