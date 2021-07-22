Jobs and Economy
The White House Celebrates Six Months in Office. The Responses Are Brutal.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jul 22, 2021 10:50 AM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool

The White House celebrated Biden's first six months in office on Tuesday with a series of photos on Instagram that didn't get quite the response they were likely hoping for.

"Today marks six months of the Biden-Harris Administration," the post says. "In six months, this Administration has fueled record-breaking job growth, vaccinated over 160 million people – and captured a lot of photos along the way. Here are a few snapshots from our time in office so far."

The pictures show Biden taking the oath of office, his reaction to the American Rescue Plan passing, his visit to touring the vaccine research center at the National Institutes of Health, his address to a joint session of Congress, his first foreign trip to the G7 Summit, and finally, signing legislation marking Juneteenth as an official holiday. 

"The American Rescue Plan passes the Senate, putting checks in bank accounts and COVID-19 vaccines in the arms of tens of millions of Americans. The Rescue Plan also provided food and rent assistance, kept businesses open, and laid the foundation for today's record job growth," one caption reads.

In reality, President Biden killed thousands of jobs when he canceled the Keystone Pipeline, he's overseen the worst inflation since 2008, his policies are directly responsible for a massive immigration crisis at the border, Democrats pushed through the American Rescue Plan with no Republican support, his performance at the G-7 has been criticized as an "unmitigated disaster," and the administration failed to meet its vaccination goal of having 70 percent of the U.S. population inoculated.

"Record breaking job growth ha!!! People just went back to work AFTER being shut down sorry not sorry but that's not creating anything!!" one Instagram user commented. 

"Worst 6 months in presidential history!!" another said. 

"So the vaccine Trump handed you got people back to work. Got it," commented one user. 

"And boy what a disaster it has been," noted another. 

"In just six months, the Biden administration has put this county in a tailspin nose dive," said one woman. "The absolute worst." 

