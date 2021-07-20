ted cruz
Ted Cruz Gives a Big 'Hell No' to Former Surgeon General's Suggestion for CDC

Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jul 20, 2021 12:00 PM
Source: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

With coronavirus cases on the rise in some locations due to the Delta variant, we're seeing mask mandates again become a topic of debate. Los Angeles County embraced the mask mandate again, for example, while New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is threatening to if more residents don't get vaccinated.

In a Twitter thread lamenting his previous position against masks early in the pandemic, President Trump's Surgeon General Jerome Adams explained it was due to the "science & conditions at the time." He also took on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance that fully vaccinated people don't need masks in most settings. 

"What @CDCgov said was based on the science & conditions at the time, and amounted to 'you're safe IF you vax it OR mask it.' Both the conditions (rising cases) & the science (delta variant) changed, but what people heard and held to was masks were no longer needed," he tweeted. "Now you have health officials, cities & counties (eg LA County), & likely soon states issuing guidance in direct conflict w/ the mask guidance @CDCgov issued a month ago. The sooner CDC says we were wrong, & hits the reset button, the better. Trust me- I know more than anyone." 

Now, he's calling on the CDC to advise Americans to "vax it AND mask it in areas with [an increase in] cases and positivity." 

To that, Sen. Ted Cruz said: "Hell no."

Adams sought to engage Cruz in debate on the matter and offered to partner with the Republican senator on encouraging more Americans to get vaccinated. 

