FBI Dragged for Urging People to Snitch on Family, Friends Over Extremism Concerns

Posted: Jul 13, 2021 12:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

The Federal Bureau of Investigations is being dragged for encouraging people to out their family and friends over extremist behavior.

“Family members and peers are often best positioned to witness signs of mobilization to violence. Help prevent homegrown violent extremism,” the FBI tweeted on Sunday. “Visit https://go.usa.gov/x6mjf to learn how to spot suspicious behaviors and report them to the #FBI. #NatSec

The tweet links to a 32-page report titled, “Homegrown Violent Extremist Mobilization Indicators,” which breaks threat levels into imminent, near-term, and long-term concerns.

While noting that the report's focus is on individuals inspired by foreign terrorist organizations, the FBI added that, "certainly, behaviors exist and are noted in this booklet that would be troubling regardless of ideological motivation and may warrant contacting law enforcement." 

“We are all in this together,” the report says. “We continue to see that members of the community—such as family members and peers—are often best positioned to witness signs of mobilization to violence.”

Twitter users roasted the FBI for the comment. 

