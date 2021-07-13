FBI Dragged for Urging People to Snitch on Family, Friends Over Extremism Concerns

The Federal Bureau of Investigations is being dragged for encouraging people to out their family and friends over extremist behavior.

“Family members and peers are often best positioned to witness signs of mobilization to violence. Help prevent homegrown violent extremism,” the FBI tweeted on Sunday. “Visit https://go.usa.gov/x6mjf to learn how to spot suspicious behaviors and report them to the #FBI. #NatSec”

Family members and peers are often best positioned to witness signs of mobilization to violence. Help prevent homegrown violent extremism. Visit https://t.co/bql36iSbig to learn how to spot suspicious behaviors and report them to the #FBI. #NatSec pic.twitter.com/ZwJp5h5bWD — FBI (@FBI) July 11, 2021

The tweet links to a 32-page report titled, “Homegrown Violent Extremist Mobilization Indicators,” which breaks threat levels into imminent, near-term, and long-term concerns.

While noting that the report's focus is on individuals inspired by foreign terrorist organizations, the FBI added that, "certainly, behaviors exist and are noted in this booklet that would be troubling regardless of ideological motivation and may warrant contacting law enforcement."

“We are all in this together,” the report says. “We continue to see that members of the community—such as family members and peers—are often best positioned to witness signs of mobilization to violence.”

Twitter users roasted the FBI for the comment.

How it started: How it's going: pic.twitter.com/TPK6UJH6a0 — Marina Medvin ???? (@MarinaMedvin) July 11, 2021

Know the signs. See something, say something pic.twitter.com/NV1AnOGLfX — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) July 11, 2021

How about investigating these and prosecuting the rioters? pic.twitter.com/bLbN9oRAhm — bjm92649 (@bjm92649) July 11, 2021

Just change your name to KGB and be done with it. — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) July 11, 2021

AntiFa is the #1 domestic terror organization in America.



Maybe you should stop ignoring them. — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) July 11, 2021

I just discovered my two-year-old has boxes and boxes of Duplos.

These are obviously a gateway to insurrectionist training tools like Legos.

Please send help. — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) July 11, 2021

.@FBI's comprehensive guide on 'How to Rat on Your Friends and Family'https://t.co/LErP6GzHQY — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) July 12, 2021

The FBI wants you to spy on your family but isn’t at all concerned about a years worth of rioting, looting, arson & murder. The distrust their incompetent leadership is creating is likely irreversible.



They target grandmas taking selfie’s but not people placing bombs at the RNC. https://t.co/MpoRn0wY15 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 12, 2021

These people protected Hillary, abused NSA surveillance databases against Americans, used known, unreliable DNC-funded propaganda to spy on Trump, perpetuated the Russia hoax, & lied to the FISC repeatedly.



And now they tell you that you should spy on your family. https://t.co/dNh4zBnBgR — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) July 11, 2021

Why did you illegally spy on the Trump campaign? https://t.co/74Gr7hemPf — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) July 11, 2021

This is outrageous. The @FBI has a growing credibility problem and this type of sinister snitching is clearly unhelpful.



Why hasn’t the @fbi made more progress finding the BLM rioters from last summer? Why hasn’t the @fbi leadership apologized for the Russian hoax they pushed? https://t.co/twmZp7M1wI — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 11, 2021