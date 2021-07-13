FBI Dragged for Urging People to Snitch on Family, Friends Over Extremism Concerns

The Federal Bureau of Investigations is being dragged for encouraging people to out their family and friends over extremist behavior.
“Family members and peers are often best positioned to witness signs of mobilization to violence. Help prevent homegrown violent extremism,” the FBI tweeted on Sunday. “Visit https://go.usa.gov/x6mjf to learn how to spot suspicious behaviors and report them to the #FBI. #NatSec”
Family members and peers are often best positioned to witness signs of mobilization to violence. Help prevent homegrown violent extremism. Visit https://t.co/bql36iSbig to learn how to spot suspicious behaviors and report them to the #FBI. #NatSec pic.twitter.com/ZwJp5h5bWD— FBI (@FBI) July 11, 2021
The tweet links to a 32-page report titled, “Homegrown Violent Extremist Mobilization Indicators,” which breaks threat levels into imminent, near-term, and long-term concerns.
While noting that the report's focus is on individuals inspired by foreign terrorist organizations, the FBI added that, "certainly, behaviors exist and are noted in this booklet that would be troubling regardless of ideological motivation and may warrant contacting law enforcement."
“We are all in this together,” the report says. “We continue to see that members of the community—such as family members and peers—are often best positioned to witness signs of mobilization to violence.”
Twitter users roasted the FBI for the comment.
How it started: How it's going: pic.twitter.com/TPK6UJH6a0— Marina Medvin ???? (@MarinaMedvin) July 11, 2021
Know the signs. See something, say something pic.twitter.com/NV1AnOGLfX— ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) July 11, 2021
How about investigating these and prosecuting the rioters? pic.twitter.com/bLbN9oRAhm— bjm92649 (@bjm92649) July 11, 2021
Just change your name to KGB and be done with it.— Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) July 11, 2021
AntiFa is the #1 domestic terror organization in America.— David Wohl (@DavidWohl) July 11, 2021
Maybe you should stop ignoring them.
I just discovered my two-year-old has boxes and boxes of Duplos.— Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) July 11, 2021
These are obviously a gateway to insurrectionist training tools like Legos.
Please send help.
.@FBI's comprehensive guide on 'How to Rat on Your Friends and Family'https://t.co/LErP6GzHQY— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) July 12, 2021
The FBI wants you to spy on your family but isn’t at all concerned about a years worth of rioting, looting, arson & murder. The distrust their incompetent leadership is creating is likely irreversible.— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 12, 2021
They target grandmas taking selfie’s but not people placing bombs at the RNC. https://t.co/MpoRn0wY15
Meanwhile in Cuba... https://t.co/sWUrqTeZzd— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 12, 2021
These people protected Hillary, abused NSA surveillance databases against Americans, used known, unreliable DNC-funded propaganda to spy on Trump, perpetuated the Russia hoax, & lied to the FISC repeatedly.— Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) July 11, 2021
And now they tell you that you should spy on your family. https://t.co/dNh4zBnBgR
Why did you illegally spy on the Trump campaign? https://t.co/74Gr7hemPf— Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) July 11, 2021
This is outrageous. The @FBI has a growing credibility problem and this type of sinister snitching is clearly unhelpful.— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 11, 2021
Why hasn’t the @fbi made more progress finding the BLM rioters from last summer? Why hasn’t the @fbi leadership apologized for the Russian hoax they pushed? https://t.co/twmZp7M1wI
In both Cuba & China, they also ask children to spy on their parents…. https://t.co/ss9TKNEBlz— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 11, 2021