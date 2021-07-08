BLM Utah Chapter Thinks You're Dangerous, Dumb, and Racist If You Fly an American Flag

New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay will find she’s not alone in being “disturbed” by the American Flag. In Utah, a chapter of Black Lives Matter is also not a fan.

In an Independence Day Facebook post, the group called the stars and stripes “a symbol of hatred.” And if you fly it, they know you’re “a racist.” And they also think you’re dumb. But on the bright side, they promised to “avoid you.”

"When we Black Americans see this flag we know the person flying it is not safe to be around," the post says. "When we see this flag we know the person flying it is a racist. When we see this flag we know that the person flying it lives in a different America than we do. When we see this flag, we question your intelligence. We know to avoid you. It is a symbol of hatred."





The founder of the group explained their decision to write what they did.

The founder of the Utah group, Lex Scott, told The Salt Lake Tribune that the post’s purpose was in part to make people feel uncomfortable, and she said that photos of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front holding the American flag as they marched into Philadelphia on Saturday evening had upset her. “They’re flying American flags. The Ku Klux Klan is flying American flags. The Proud Boys are flying American flags. They climbed the Capitol for their failed insurrection and were beating police officers with American flags. I have not heard any outrage from Republicans or the right about the use of the American flag as a hate symbol,” she told the Tribune. “We are seeing that symbol used in every racist hate group’s messaging across this nation. The problem that I have is no one is addressing the people who are using it for hate. I am telling you when I see an American flag, I begin to feel fear for the simple fact that every time I am faced with hatred, it is at the hands of someone carrying an American flag,” she added. (The Hill)

In the comments section on the Facebook post, BLM Utah said it would be deleting comments from "racists" and vowed to donate $1 to AOC's reelection campaign for every person they blocked.

