California Recall Election Is a Go After Not Enough Signatures Withdrawn to Stop Effort

The recall election against California Gov. Gavin Newsom will move forward after only 43 voters opted to remove their signatures from the recall petitions, leaving more than 1.7 million valid signatures. Only 1.5 million were needed to initiate a recall election.

“A sufficient number of verified recall signatures had previously been reached by recall proponents in April,” the Secretary of State Shirley Weber's office said in a news release. “However, in accordance with California election law, voters were given a 30-day period from April 26 to June 8th to request county officials remove their signatures from recall petitions.”

The costs associated with the recall election will now be estimated and sent to the Governor, the Lieutenant Governor, the Secretary of State, and the Chairperson of the Joint Legislative Budget Committee (JLBC) by August 5, the Secretary of State's office said, adding that “once the JLBC has had 30 days to review and comment, the Secretary of State will then certify the sufficiency of signatures pursuant to statute.”

Newsom has been heavily criticized over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, high taxes, crime, and his wildfire prevention efforts.

"It's just been one thing after another with this governor and finally he's going to be held accountable," state Assemblyman James Gallagher told Fox News.

NEW: With a grand total of 43 (forty-three) signatures withdrawn to get total to about 1.7 million, per @CASOSvote, @GavinNewsom recall moves to cost analysis phase. Then we get a date — Jeremy B. White (@JeremyBWhite) June 23, 2021