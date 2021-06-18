Group of Republicans Are Calling on Biden to Take Same Cognitive Test Democrats Demanded of Trump

In 2018, then-President Donald Trump requested, as part of his annual physical exam, to undergo a cognitive test. He ended up receiving a perfect score, 30 out of 30, on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, with then-White House physician Ronny Jackson noting afterward that he "has absolutely no cognitive or mental issues whatsoever."

Now, a group of Republican lawmakers, led by Jackson, who currently represents Texas's 13th Congressional District, is calling on President Biden to undergo the same test "so the American people know the full mental and intellectual health of their president."

In a letter to Biden, the lawmakers expressed concern over Biden's "forgetfulness and cognitive difficulties," which they say "have been prominently on display over the past year."

Examples include forgetting his defense secretary's name, the name of the Pentagon and DoD in March; confusion over the time of day and lawmakers' titles in February; his Amtrak story that didn't add up in May; and forgetting the first line of the Declaration of Independence, when he said, "We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women are created, by the, you know, you know the thing."

"Most school-age children could recite that famous and revered patriotic phrase by heart, but you could not," the lawmakers wrote.

"We encourage you to follow the examples set by President Trump, by undergoing a cognitive test as soon as possible and immediately making the results available for the American people," they concluded.

Speaking to Fox News' Sean Hannity, Jackson said he dealt with so much pressure from the Left to give Trump a cognitive test.

"They said that every president should have that. It should be the new standard, and we should know that our commander in chief and our head of state is capable of leading the nation," he said.

"And so we did. We submitted to that," Jackson continued. "[T]he precedent has been set, and I'm asking Joe Biden and his medical team to get out there and to get this physical exam done, get this cognitive testing done, and get the results back to the American people."