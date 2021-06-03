Fauci Emails Show Reporter Vowing to Never ‘Jeopardize’ Him

The media love to fawn over Dr. Anthony Fauci. That's nothing new, and it was again confirmed this week after the FOIA emails were released. Despite numerous damning revelations, CNN and other liberal outlets continued to paint him in a glowing light.

"Thousands of emails from and to Dr. Fauci reveal the weight that came with his role as a rare source of frank honesty within the Trump administration's Covid-19 task force," CNN tweeted, describing what the communications reveal about the NIAID director. Thus, we shouldn't be surprised to see that behind the scenes, at least one reporter directly told Fauci that she wouldn't "jeopardize" him.