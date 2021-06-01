Portland Teacher Threatens Colleagues Who Refuse to Teach CRT

From colleges and universities to government agencies, private workplaces, and local schools, Critical Race Theory is spreading far and wide across the United States. The divisive set of ideas about race and systemic bias in the United States teaches that certain people (namely white people)—"by virtue of the individual's race or sex, [are] inherently privileged, racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or subconsciously."

In Portland, one teacher was recorded likening her colleagues who refused to teach CRT to pedophiles and warned that they'd be fired if they kept up "old views of colonialism."

"If you're not evolving into an anti-racist educator, you're making yourself obsolete in this field of profession," said teacher Katherine Watkins.

"Our district is only getting browner and browner with our children and so obviously you can't change your melanin, alright? But you can change your mind so that you can actually function in a district that is full of BIPOC [Black, Indigenous, People of Color] children," she continued.

"So, if you're being resistant, I understand that, but you're going to have to eventually come to the light – because if you're going to keep with those old views of colonialism, it's going to lead to being fired because you're going to be damage to our children, trauma. And so, as we fire the teachers who sexually abuse our children, we will be firing the teachers who do racist things to our children and traumatize them."

If America had 1/10 the amount of teachers, we’d be so much better off. pic.twitter.com/d5ebnm3kpK — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) May 27, 2021

The school district said the summit, which cost approximately $5,500, was required for all licensed staff, though they said the teacher did not speak for the district.

"Katherine Watkins does not speak for the Beaverton School District. All disciplinary or dismissal procedures are governed by state statute and our collective bargaining agreements with our unions, Beaverton Education Association (BEA) and Oregon School Employees Association (OSEA)," the district told Fox News.

