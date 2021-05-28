California

California to Give Away Over $100 Million to Incentivize Vaccination. Celebrity Chef Has a Better Idea.

Posted: May 28, 2021 7:40 AM
Source: AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday the state will be holding its own vaccine lottery called Vax for the Win. With the new incentive, 10 residents in the state who’ve had at least one dose will get a whopping $1.5 million each, while 30 people will receive $50,000 and 2 million individuals will get $50 gift cards, totaling $116.5 million.

“Getting every eligible Californian vaccinated is how we bring our state roaring back from this pandemic,” Newsom said.

While many states are offering various incentives to get vaccinated, California's decision to go with a lottery follows Ohio's lead. The Buckeye State awarded its first million-dollar prize this week to 22-year-old Abbigail Bugenske. 

But not all Californians agreed with the lottery.

Celebrity chef Andrew Gruel, who defied the state’s lockdown orders, said the state should invest that money into small businesses instead.

"Give 464 small biz owners 250k grants," Gruel tweeted. "Invest in something that keeps giving for generations."

