California to Give Away Over $100 Million to Incentivize Vaccination. Celebrity Chef Has a Better Idea.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday the state will be holding its own vaccine lottery called Vax for the Win. With the new incentive, 10 residents in the state who’ve had at least one dose will get a whopping $1.5 million each, while 30 people will receive $50,000 and 2 million individuals will get $50 gift cards, totaling $116.5 million.

CA is launching a $116.5 MILLION GIVEAWAY for vaccinated Californians!



$15 MILLION in cash prizes for 10 winners selected 6/15



$50k for winners on 6/4 & 6/11



Already vaccinated? You’re entered.



Not vaccinated? Next 2 million that get fully vaccinated can ALSO get a $50 card. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 27, 2021

“Getting every eligible Californian vaccinated is how we bring our state roaring back from this pandemic,” Newsom said.

While many states are offering various incentives to get vaccinated, California's decision to go with a lottery follows Ohio's lead. The Buckeye State awarded its first million-dollar prize this week to 22-year-old Abbigail Bugenske.

But not all Californians agreed with the lottery.

Celebrity chef Andrew Gruel, who defied the state’s lockdown orders, said the state should invest that money into small businesses instead.

"Give 464 small biz owners 250k grants," Gruel tweeted. "Invest in something that keeps giving for generations."