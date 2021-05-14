De Blasio Encourages New Yorkers to Get Vaccinated in the Most 'Cringe Inducing' Way Possible

Government officials have been attempting to convince Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccines in a variety of ways, from Ohio doing million-dollar prizes to areas in New York and New Jersey offering free beer with the shot. Some states are also giving young people bonds to get inoculated. And then there’s New York City, where Mayor Bill de Blasio tried persuading residents in the most awkward way possible.

“I want you to look at these French fries and think about how great it is to get vaccinated,” said the Democrat, touting that Shake Shack is giving away vouchers to those who get the vaccine, as he chows down on a handful of fries.

“There’s also a burger element to this…is it too early in the day to eat a burger? No? This could be breakfast?” he asked an aide before chomping down. "I want you to look at this and think about, again, some people love hamburgers, some don’t, I really want to respect all ways of life, but if this is appealing to you, think of this when you think of vaccination. Mmmm… vaccination. I’m getting a very good feeling about vaccination right this moment.”

Needless to say, the stunt did not go over well on social media.

