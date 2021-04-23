What Virginia Schools Will Be Changing About Math Curriculum...All in the Name of Equity

In the name of equity, the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) is moving toward making sweeping changes to the K-12 math curriculum statewide, which includes removing options for advanced math courses prior to 11th grade.

Loudoun County school board member Ian Serotkin wrote on Facebook about the changes.

"[A]s currently planned, this initiative will eliminate ALL math acceleration prior to 11th grade," he said. "That is not an exaggeration, nor does there appear to be any discretion in how local districts implement this. All 6th graders will take Foundational Concepts 6. All 7th graders will take Foundational Concepts 7. All 10th graders will take Essential Concepts 10. Only in 11th and 12th grade is there any opportunity for choice in higher math courses."





He learned about the changes this week at the Curriculum and Instruction Committee meeting, during which they received a briefing from Virginia Mathematics Pathways Initiative (VMPI) staff. One of the images he shared explains what the VMPI’s goals are. Listed first? “Improve equity in mathematics learning opportunities.”

“23 states and 2- and 4-year colleges are participating in this initiative,” the VMPI infographic states.

During a webinar posted on YouTube in December, a member of the "essential concepts" committee claimed that the new framework would exclude traditional classes like Algebra 1 and Geometry. Committee member Ian Shenk, who focused on grades 8-10, said: "Let me be totally clear, we are talking about taking Algebra 1, Geometry, Algebra 2 – those three courses that we've known and loved ... and removing them from our high school mathematics program, replacing them with essential concepts for grade eight, nine, and 10." He added that the concepts courses wouldn't eliminate algebraic ideas but rather interweave multiple strands of mathematics throughout the courses. Those included data analysis, mathematical modeling, functions and algebra, spatial reasoning and probability. (Fox News)

Here is some video of Virginia Board of Education discussing getting rid of Algebra and Geometry. https://t.co/bTdnlPJU67 via @YouTube — Ian Prior (@iandprior) April 23, 2021

This is critical race theory. https://t.co/5A77bYOa3R — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) April 23, 2021

Make no mistake: the Left will not stop with Virginia and it will not stop with public school. https://t.co/x66VuApnyI — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) April 23, 2021

Former Trump official and Loudoun parent Ian Prior said this effort will "stifle advancement for gifted students and set them back as they prepare for advanced mathematics in college. This is critical race theory in action and parents should be outraged."