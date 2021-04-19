These Are the Two Issues Trump Has with Biden's Afghanistan Withdrawal Date

Last week, President Biden announced a new timeline for when U.S. troops would be withdrawn from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years in the country.
"I am now the fourth American president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan. Two Republicans. Two Democrats. I will not pass this responsibility to a fifth," Biden said. "We went to Afghanistan because of a horrific attack that happened 20 years ago. That cannot explain why we should remain there in 2021."
But on Sunday, former President Trump said he has two issues with Biden’s decision to withdraw troops by Sept. 11. 2021.
"First, we can and should get out earlier. Nineteen years is enough, in fact, far too much and way too long," Trump noted in a statement. "I made early withdraw possible by already pulling much of our billions of dollars of equipment out and, more importantly, reducing our military presence to less than 2,000 troops from the 16,000 level that was there (likewise in Iraq, and zero troops in Syria except for the area where we KEPT THE OIL)."
The second issue has to do with the somberness of the date.
"September 11th represents a very sad event and period for our Country and should remain a day of reflection and remembrance honoring those great souls we lost," Trump added. "Getting out of Afghanistan is a wonderful and positive thing to do. I planned to withdraw on May 1st, and we should keep as close to that schedule as possible."
Statement from former President Donald J. Trump on Joe Biden pulling troops out from Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/KPs7dTECxY— The Election Wizard (@Wizard_Predicts) April 18, 2021