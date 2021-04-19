These Are the Two Issues Trump Has with Biden's Afghanistan Withdrawal Date

Last week, President Biden announced a new timeline for when U.S. troops would be withdrawn from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years in the country.

"I am now the fourth American president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan. Two Republicans. Two Democrats. I will not pass this responsibility to a fifth," Biden said. "We went to Afghanistan because of a horrific attack that happened 20 years ago. That cannot explain why we should remain there in 2021."