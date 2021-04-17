Catholic Church

The Vatican Has Some Pretty Surprising Figures Set to Speak at Health Conference

Leah Barkoukis
Apr 17, 2021
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

The Vatican is hosting a health conference next month with a number of speakers that are raising eyebrows on social media.

Held virtually May 6-8, the Fifth International Vatican Conference titled “Exploring the Mind, Body & Soul – Unite to Prevent & Unite to Cure” will focus on “how innovation and novel delivery systems improve human health.”

Among the more than 100 speakers listed on the website are Dr. Anthony Fauci, the CEOs of Moderna and Pfizer, Chelsea Clinton, new age alternative medicine advocate Deepak Chopra, Cindy Crawford, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, and Kerry Kennedy.

“Together, they will focus on advances in medical innovation and seek to catalyze the creation of new, interdisciplinary approaches and partnerships for curing disease and improving health, wellbeing and understanding human uniqueness,” the conference website states. “Participants will explore the role of religion, faith and spirituality, and the interplay of mind, body and soul and look for areas of convergence between the humanities and the natural sciences.”

Critics on social media blasted the lineup. 

