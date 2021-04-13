Tucker Carlson Reveals the 'Key to the Democratic Party's Political Ambition'

Why isn’t the Biden administration and Vice President Kamala Harris, who was tasked with helping resolve the current immigration situation, taking the migrant crisis more seriously? Why are they pushing policies that are making the situation worse?

"I can think of nobody who is better qualified to do this,” President Biden told reporters at the White House last month. But so far, Harris hasn’t even shown up to see what’s happening on the ground.

Is this by design?

Fox News’s Tucker Carlson is sounding the alarm about the administration’s efforts to literally replace the current electorate. The left's ideas aren’t winning, so “dilute the political power of the people who live there” and bring in new, more obedient voters.

“Demographic change is the key to the Democratic Party's political ambitions,” Carlson said, adding that “it is the secret to the entire immigration debate.”

He continued: “In order to win and maintain power. Democrats plan to change the population of the country. They're no longer trying to win you over with their program. They're obviously not trying to improve your life. They don't even really care about your vote anymore. Their goal is to make you irrelevant.”

The Fox News host noted that this observation has nothing to do with race or nationality.

All across the country, we have seen huge changes in election outcomes caused by demographic change. New people move in and they vote differently. As a practical matter, it doesn't matter what they look like or where they're from, even. All that matters is that they have different political views. This is every bit as true when the migrants come from Brooklyn as when they come from Oaxaca. In Vermont, White liberals fleeing the mess they made in New York turned the state blue. As recently as 1992, Vermont was reliably Republican, as hard to believe as that is. Vermont is now a parody of lifestyle liberalism. That's demographic change at work. You see the same thing happening in the state of New Hampshire as refugees from Massachusetts flood north and bring their bad habits with them. Montana, Idaho, and Nevada all face similar problems. The affluent liberals who wrecked California aren't sticking around to see how that ends. They're running to the pallid hideaways of Boise and Bozeman, distorting local culture and real estate markets as they do it. Pretty soon, people who are born in the Mountain West won't be able to live there. They'll be, yes, replaced by private equity barons, yoga instructors and senior vice presidents from Google. Beautiful places are always in danger of being overrun by the worst people. Ask anyone who grew up in Aspen. (Fox News)

But there’s a big difference between this type of political transformation and what results from mass immigration.

“Americans have every right to move to new states if they want, even if they have silly political opinions. But our leaders have no right to encourage foreigners to move to this country in order to change election results,” he said. “Doing that is an attack on our democracy. Yet for decades, our leaders have done just that, and they keep doing it because it works.”

The results can be seen in states like California, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia, Carlson said.

“For Democrats, the point of immigration is not to show compassion to refugees, much less improve our country,” he continued. “It's definitely not about racial justice. Mass immigration hurts African-Americans, perhaps more than anyone else. Immigration is a means to electoral advantage. It is about power.”