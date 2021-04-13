Johnson & Johnson

FDA, CDC ‘Recommending a Pause’ on J&J Covid-19 Vaccine Over Rare Blood Clotting Issue

Leah Barkoukis
Posted: Apr 13, 2021 7:45 AM
Source: AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are calling for a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine while they look into safety concerns about the single-dose shot.

The move comes after six women “developed a rare disorder involving blood clots” approximately two weeks after receiving the vaccine. One woman died and another is in critical condition.

While the move is framed as a recommendation to health practitioners in the states, the federal government is expected to pause administration of the vaccine at all federally run vaccination sites. Federal officials expect that state health officials will take that as a strong signal to do the same.

Scientists with the Food and Drug Administration and C.D.C. will jointly examine possible links between the vaccine and the disorder and determine whether the F.D.A. should continue to authorize use of the vaccine for all adults or limit the authorization. An emergency meeting of the C.D.C.’s outside advisory committee has been scheduled for Wednesday, officials said. […]

In the United States alone, 300,000 to 600,000 people a year develop blood clots, according to C.D.C. data. But the particular blood clotting disorder that the vaccine recipients developed, known as cerebral venous thrombosis, is extremely rare. All of the women developed the condition between six and 16 days of vaccination, and government experts are concerned that an immune system response triggered by the vaccine was the cause. (The New York Times)

The FDA will hold a press conference at 10 a.m.

