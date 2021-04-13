Sports

NCAA Will No Longer Allow Championships to Be Held in States That Protect Female Athletes

Leah Barkoukis
|
|
Posted: Apr 13, 2021 8:35 AM
Source: AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The NCAA announced Monday that it “unequivocally” supports transgender student-athletes and will no longer allow championship events to be held in states that protect female athletes. The Board of Governors cited its commitment to “values of inclusion and fair competition.”

“The NCAA has a long-standing policy that provides a more inclusive path for transgender participation in college sports,” the statement said. “Our approach — which requires testosterone suppression treatment for transgender women to compete in women’s sports — embraces the evolving science on this issue and is anchored in participation policies of both the International Olympic Committee and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. Inclusion and fairness can coexist for all student-athletes, including transgender athletes, at all levels of sport. Our clear expectation as the Association’s top governing body is that all student-athletes will be treated with dignity and respect. We are committed to ensuring that NCAA championships are open for all who earn the right to compete in them.”

A recent study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, however, found that after a year on hormone therapy, trans women still had an athletic advantage over cisgender women. 

The statement further noted that when determining where championships should be held, "only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination should be selected." In other words, states that have sought to protect women and girls, allowing them to compete on a level playing field, will be barred from hosting the events. 

Most Popular