Sports
VIP

How Mississippi Is Standing Up for Women and Girls' Sports

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Mar 05, 2021 9:45 AM
  Share   Tweet
How Mississippi Is Standing Up for Women and Girls' Sports

Source: AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

One of President Biden’s first acts upon entering office was signing a slew of executive orders, one of which addressed "Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation."

While at this point the executive order "is a high level policy statement and does not, in and of itself, immediately change any practices for public school districts," according to the National Law Review, critics say it will soon open the door to do just that, which the NLR appears to agree with:

"The current administration will likely implement major changes related to discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or transgender status. This may include requiring schools to allow students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that are consistent with their gender identity, and to play on athletic teams that are consistent with their gender identity."

In a move that pushes back on this, the Mississippi House passed legislation Wednesday, 81-28, that bars transgender athletes from competing on women and girls’ sports teams at state schools and universities. The bill also passed the state Senate last month, 34-9.

"Girls deserve to compete on a level playing field," Republican Rep. Becky Currie said about the bill. "Allowing males to compete in girls' sports destroys fair competition and women's athletic opportunities."

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, who said he was "so disappointed" after Biden's executive order, is expected to sign the legislation.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Sen. Cruz Tells the Dems that One COVID Bill Would Pass '100-0'
Cortney O'Brien
Dem Rep Sits Outside Congress to Protest QAnon, Behind Barbed Wire Fencing and National Guardsmen
Julio Rosas
DOJ Has Dropped Dozens of Cases Against Portland Rioters
Katie Pavlich
Tucker Carlson Zeroes In on the Left's 'Biggest Fear'
Leah Barkoukis
Montana Gov. Slams Biden for Opening Borders: Smuggled-In Meth Is Ripping Our Communities Apart
Julio Rosas
The Biden DOJ Nominee Sen. Cotton Says 'Must Be Stopped'
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular