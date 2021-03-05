How Mississippi Is Standing Up for Women and Girls' Sports

One of President Biden’s first acts upon entering office was signing a slew of executive orders, one of which addressed "Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation."

While at this point the executive order "is a high level policy statement and does not, in and of itself, immediately change any practices for public school districts," according to the National Law Review, critics say it will soon open the door to do just that, which the NLR appears to agree with: