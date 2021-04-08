National Archives Will Make Trump’s Tweets Publicly Available

The National Archives and Records Administration said Wednesday it’s working to publish all of former President Trump’s banned tweets.

“NARA intends to provide public access to all captured and preserved Presidential Record social media, including any blocked or deleted Tweets that have been transferred to us,” a National Archives spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday.

Twitter has been adamant, however, that the 45th president’s tweets will not reappear on the social media platform.

“Given that we permanently suspended @realDonaldTrump, the content from the account will not appear on Twitter as it did previously or as archived administration accounts do currently, regardless of how NARA decides to display the data it has preserved,” Twitter spokesperson Trenton Kennedy told Politico. “Administration accounts that are archived on the service are accounts that were not in violation of the Twitter Rules.”

NARA spokesperson James Pritchett said they’ve worked closely with the social media company for years to archive accounts from various presidential administrations but acknowledged it’s the platform's right to decline to host an account, adding that NARA “preserves platform independent copies of social media records and is working to make that content available to the public.”

NARA spokesperson James Pritchett told Politico the National Archives “is still exploring the best way” to make Trump's tweets public.