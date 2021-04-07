How Kyrsten Sinema Enraged Progressives Yet Again

Every step the Democratic Party takes to the left raises the profile of centrist members like Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. While it's been entertaining to watch them stand in the way of their party ramming through its radical agenda, nothing has been better than Sinema not giving two you-know-whats about how she’s perceived. This was on display in her thumbs-down “no” vote on an effort to raise the federal minimum wage in the Covid relief bill. Progressives found it “unconscionable,” but instead of issuing a groveling apology, she threw the left’s standards right back at them, pointing out how sexist it is to comment about a “female senator’s body language.”

This week, she riled up progressives again in her response to actress Debra Messing calling her out for “liking” a CNN article titled, “Why very early signs are good for the GOP in 2022.”

Drawing an arrow to Sinema’s “like,” Messing asked if there’s “something you’d like to tell the Democratic Party?”

“Yes,” the senator replied. “I read.”

That sent progressives over the edge.

Others loved to see it.