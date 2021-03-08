Progressives
VIP

Kyrsten Sinema's Response to the Left's Meltdown Over Her Minimum Wage Vote Is Priceless

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Mar 08, 2021 9:45 AM
  Share   Tweet
Kyrsten Sinema's Response to the Left's Meltdown Over Her Minimum Wage Vote Is Priceless

Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema made liberal heads explode last week when she voted "no" on an effort to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour in the Covid relief bill and flashed a thumbs-down on the Senate floor while doing so. But the best part of Sinema’s move came in her response to the backlash.

Matt and Reagan detailed some of the outrage, with progressive group Justice Democrats saying it was "unconscionable" for eight Democrats to oppose the measure, while Sinema was singled out for her "disgraceful behavior."

But thankfully Sinema didn’t cave and apologize to the progressives. Instead, she used the Left’s own standards in response, proving once again that while she may vote with the Left the vast majority of the time, she certainly has an independent streak and isn’t going to be bullied by the far left.

"Commentary about a female senator’s body language, clothing, or physical demeanor does not belong in a serious media outlet," Hannah Hurley, a spokesperson for Sinema, told The Huffington Post.

As you can imagine, that response set them off too.

Meanwhile, conservatives grabbed the popcorn.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Border Democrat Gives the Biden Administration a Reality Check
Katie Pavlich
Pro-life Evangelicals for Biden Share Regretful Message
Cortney O'Brien
Another Republican Senator Announces Retirement Ahead of Midterm Elections
Reagan McCarthy
Hoo Boy: New York Senate Leader, Additional Democrats Call on Cuomo to Resign
Guy Benson
Kayleigh McEnany's Take on Why Biden's Been Hiding From Solo Press Conference
Leah Barkoukis
Liberal Reporter Asks a Very Simple Question of Big Tech Regarding COVID
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular