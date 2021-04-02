What Happened to the Little Girls Dropped Over the Border Wall? We Now Have an Update.

Regardless of how the Biden White House wants to spin the immigration crisis at the border, the reality of the situation won't change, including the short and long-term implications for the U.S. and the human suffering experienced by migrants on their trek to America. We saw the latter in a heartbreaking video this week when smugglers dropped two young girls—ages 3 and 5—from a 14-foot border structure, abandoning them in the desert at night.

Many wondered after seeing the jarring footage if the sisters were OK, physically and mentally.

"I was really horrified and appalled and worried when I first saw the images come through from my staff," El Paso Border Patrol Sector Chief Gloria Chavez told Fox News host Neil Cavuto. "When I saw that first child dropped to the ground and then not see her move for a few seconds, I honestly thought this child just probably hit her head and is unconscious. And then I see the second child and immediately DHS, obviously, within a few minutes responded to that area to rescue them."

Fortunately, there is a follow-up to report on their condition.

She said the girls are “doing fine" and praised their resiliency.

"When I visited with these little girls, they were so loving and so talkative, some of them were asking the names of all the agents that were there around them, and they even said they were a little hungry," Chavez said. "So I helped them peel a banana and open a juice box and just talked to them. You know, children are just so resilient and I'm so grateful that they're not severely injured or [have] broken limbs or anything like that."

She did express concern that this will be a tactic smugglers use more frequently, and in more remote areas.

"When we see an image like that [video], that raises my alert and my worry that they may continue to try these tactics further out in the desert area like [near] Lordsburg, New Mexico [or] Fort Hancock, Texas, where it's not urban, it's very remote, it's very rural and the logistics and the challenges that exist for Border Patrol agents to get to those locations are quite high,” she continued.

"So I worry when I see images like this and the tactics that smugglers are using [are] really hurting these children,” Chavez added.

As Katie reported, the White House appears to have no plans to beef up border security in an effort to prevent these types of incidents.