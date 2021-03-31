CNN

'Blatant' Propaganda: CNN Skewered Over Line in News Story About Gender at Birth

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Mar 31, 2021 6:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
'Blatant' Propaganda: CNN Skewered Over Line in News Story About Gender at Birth

Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

In a news story about Arkansas and Tennessee becoming the latest states to sign what critics claim are “anti-trans” laws, CNN made heads spin with one particularly egregious line stating there’s no consensus for determining gender at birth.

“Much of the legislation that is pending or has been adopted restricts athletes' participation in public school sports to the gender that matches the sex that athletes were assigned at birth,” the article states. “But it's not possible to know a person's gender identity at birth, and there is no consensus criteria for assigning sex at birth.”

That statement—written as if it were fact—led to widespread backlash on social media.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson recently signed bills into law in their respective states that protect women and girls’ sports, ensuring fair competition, according to Lee. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Oh, So That's Why the Pentagon's Woke Czar Was Reassigned
Matt Vespa
Matt Gaetz is Under DOJ Investigation. He Has Issued a Response.
Katie Pavlich
Long-time Foster Family Gets Booted From Their House So Unaccompanied Minors Can Move In
Beth Baumann

Asian-American Health Policy Expert Rips the Biden Admin's 'Token' New Hire
Cortney O'Brien

Do 21 States Have a 'Strong Constitutional Case' Against Biden for Halting the Keystone Pipeline?
Beth Baumann
CBS Reporter Provides an Inside Look at the Donna Border Patrol Facility
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular