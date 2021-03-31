Biden's Dog Has Second Biting Incident in Month

President Biden’s pup Major is back in the doghouse again. After getting sent to Delaware earlier this month after it bit a security officer at the White House, Major reportedly had yet another incident that required medical attention.

According to the White House, the rescue dog “nipped someone while on a walk” Monday, said Michael LaRosa, first lady Jill Biden’s press secretary, who added that the dog “is still adjusting to his new surroundings.”

The White House Medical Unit saw the person “out of an abundance of caution” but they were able to return to work with no injuries, he said.

After the first bite, Biden called Major “a sweet dog” and chalked his behavior up to the different setting, telling ABC News, the dog “turned a corner, there’s two people he doesn’t know at all, you know, and they move and moves to protect.”

The president claimed “85 percent of the people there love him” and challenged the notion that Major was sent away earlier this month because of the incident.

“He was going home,” Biden said. “I didn’t banish him to home. Jill was going to be away for four days. I was going to be away for two, so we took him home.”

According to CNN, which first reported on this week’s incident, the person involved is a National Park Service employee.

Major, a 3-year-old German shepherd, was rescued by the Bidens in 2018.