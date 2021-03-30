Trump Launches Official '45 Office' Website

Former President Trump and former first lady Melania Trump announced Monday evening the launch of a new website, 45Office.com.

In a brief statement, the Trumps said the site will “allow individuals to submit correspondence, scheduling requests, and press inquiries,” adding that they “look forward to staying in touch.”

“The Office of Donald J. Trump is committed to preserving the magnificent legacy of the Trump Administration, while at the same time advancing the America First agenda,” a statement on the homepage reads. “Through civic engagement and public activism, the Office of Donald J. Trump will strive to inform, educate, and inspire Americans from all walks of life as we seek to build a truly great American Future. Through this office, President Trump will remain a tireless champion for the hardworking men and women of our great country – and for their right to live in safety, dignity, prosperity, and peace.”

Visitors to the homepage are invited to a link directing them on how to share their thoughts.

"Donald J. Trump and Melania Trump enjoy hearing from the American people. In an effort to ensure that your requests and comments are received in a timely manner, it is strongly encouraged that you submit all correspondence online. President and Mrs. Trump prefer not to receive letters, gifts, inquiries, and invitations through the mail," the page reads.

Individuals can also make scheduling and greeting requests, as well as press inquiries on the page.

Since being banned from most social media platforms after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Trump has mainly relied on using emailed statements to comment on current events and media interviews.