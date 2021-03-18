El Salvador's President Tells Tucker Carlson Why Mass Migration to US Is 'Bad For Both of Us'

The immigration crisis we’re seeing at the border will have lasting effects on the U.S., Fox News’s Tucker Carlson warned Wednesday, questioning whether America will even “survive” it.

"What’s happening on the border tonight will change our country forever. A lot of things won’t, but this will, and you should know that," he said. "Unlike other disasters, mass illegal immigration is permanent. No one ever really gets sent home. Over the past 30 years, the population of the United States has exploded by nearly 100 million people, mostly due to immigration. Were you even aware that happened?

"You’re not supposed to say a word about it, as every year the United States gets more jammed with people, and at the same time more chaotic and less cohesive — as the open spaces shrink, as nature itself recedes in the face of yet another strip mall or apartment complex or fast food outlet to serve the new people," he continued. "This is becoming a crowded country, and crowded countries are ugly, unhappy countries. Why are we letting that happen? That’s a rhetorical question of course. No one asked us what we wanted. They just did it."

But it’s not just the United States that’s harmed by the influx of migrants. Carlson spoke with El Salvador’s president to see what his thoughts are on the situation, given that a third of his population has emigrated over the years.

"If you don’t provide for your people, economic opportunities, if your economy is doing bad, if your security is doing bad, people are going to leave, and you’re going to go and try to find a rich country, right? They’re not going to leave for Guatemala. They want to go to the United States," El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele told Carlson. "So, that makes this country dependent on immigration because you become a net exporter of people. You’re not exporting products or services, you’re exporting people. So, that makes your economy dependent on that, because those people send money back to their home countries, which is not a good economic formula ... So it’s bad for the United States because immigration will go up and it’s bad for our country because people leaving the country will go up as well so it’s bad for both of us."

Carlson said El Salvador and other Central American countries’ perspectives aren’t ever considered in the discussion on immigration.

"No one says it, but imagine if a third of the boldest, most ambitious people in your country just left. What would that mean for your future? The overfunded NGO’s and self-satisfied compassion-mongers who promote open borders haven’t thought for a moment about that, because they don’t care," the Fox News host said. "They don’t even know who the president of El Salvador is.

"How many of the SoulCycle moms with 'No Human Is Illegal' signs on their lawns could name him? We’re guessing right around none," he continued. "But if you’re looking for conclusive evidence of how little they actually care about the Latin American servants who walk their dogs and wash their sheets, consider the almost total silence from fashionable American liberals as the Biden administration’s holding pens for immigrant children fill beyond capacity. They’re choosing to ignore it."

Carlson concluded, arguing no one on the left has thought about the longterm implications of their immigration policies and the current crisis on America or other countries. "All they know is that the Democratic Party will never lose again once they pull this off, and that’s all that matters to them," he said.