The Two Executive Orders Biden Will Sign on International Women's Day

President Biden is set to announce the establishment of a Gender Policy Council via executive order on Monday to mark International Women’s Day.

“The council will have an explicit role in both domestic and foreign policy development,” an administration official said, reports The Hill. “We know that the full participation of all people, including women and girls across all aspects of our society, is essential to the economic wellbeing, health and security of our country and of the world.”

The council will address a range of issues, including combatting gender bias and discrimination, increasing economic security and opportunity, addressing needs of caregivers in the United States, improving access to healthcare, and combatting gender-based violence. […] The executive order Biden will sign requires the council to submit a government-wide strategy for advancing gender equity and equality in the United States and globally and to report on its annual progress, according to administration officials. (The Hill)

Julissa Reynoso, first lady Jill Biden's chief of staff, and Jennifer Klein, the chief strategy and policy officer for TIME'S UP, an anti-sexual-harassment group, will head up the Gender Policy Council.

Biden will sign a second executive order on Monday directing the Department of Education to review existing orders, policies, regulations, and guidance to ensure they align with the administration's policies, which will include an evaluation of the Trump administration's changes to Title IX.

“The [Biden administration] policy that is very clear is that all students should be guaranteed an educational environment that is free from discrimination, including discrimination in the form of sexual harassment and including discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity,” a White House official told The Hill.