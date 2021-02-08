GOP Congressman Dies After Battle With Cancer, COVID-19

Texas GOP Rep. Ron Wright, 67, who had been battling cancer, died Sunday after contracting COVID-19 in January.

“Over the past few years, Congressman Wright had kept a rigorous work schedule on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives and at home in Texas’ Congressional District 6 while being treated for cancer. For the previous two weeks, Ron and Susan had been admitted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas after contracting COVID-19,” said a statement from Wright’s office.

“Congressman Wright will be remembered as a constitutional conservative. He was a statesman, not an ideologue. Ron and Susan dedicated their lives to fighting for individual freedom, Texas values, and above all, the lives of the unborn,” the statement continued. “As friends, family, and many of his constituents will know, Ron maintained his quick wit and optimism until the very end. Despite years of painful, sometimes debilitating treatment for cancer, Ron never lacked the desire to get up and go to work, to motivate those around him, or to offer fatherly advice.”

A statement:



Congressman Ron Wright passed away peacefully at the age of 67 on Feb. 7, 2021. His wife Susan was by his side and he is now in the presence of their Lord and Savior. pic.twitter.com/hEjqGqQFdz — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) February 8, 2021

In a Jan. 21 press release, Wright said he tested positive for COVID-19 after recently coming in contact with someone who had the virus. At the time, he said he felt mild symptoms and would be working from home.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), who called Wright one of his best friends in Congress, said he was "deeply saddened by the loss of a good man."

“We would all have been served well by having him for a longer time walking among us, sharing his wisdom, humor, knowledge of history, experience on Capitol Hill, and his commitment to public service. Ron believed in the greatness of America and loved our shared home state of Texas deeply," the lawmaker said. "I rest easy knowing he loves Jesus, and that his beautiful wife, Susan, and the rest of his family know that with that love and faith comes everlasting life."