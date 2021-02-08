Congress

GOP Congressman Dies After Battle With Cancer, COVID-19

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Feb 08, 2021 11:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
GOP Congressman Dies After Battle With Cancer, COVID-19

Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Texas GOP Rep. Ron Wright, 67, who had been battling cancer, died Sunday after contracting COVID-19 in January. 

“Over the past few years, Congressman Wright had kept a rigorous work schedule on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives and at home in Texas’ Congressional District 6 while being treated for cancer. For the previous two weeks, Ron and Susan had been admitted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas after contracting COVID-19,” said a statement from Wright’s office.

“Congressman Wright will be remembered as a constitutional conservative. He was a statesman, not an ideologue. Ron and Susan dedicated their lives to fighting for individual freedom, Texas values, and above all, the lives of the unborn,” the statement continued. “As friends, family, and many of his constituents will know, Ron maintained his quick wit and optimism until the very end. Despite years of painful, sometimes debilitating treatment for cancer, Ron never lacked the desire to get up and go to work, to motivate those around him, or to offer fatherly advice.”

In a Jan. 21 press release, Wright said he tested positive for COVID-19 after recently coming in contact with someone who had the virus. At the time, he said he felt mild symptoms and would be working from home. 

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), who called Wright one of his best friends in Congress, said he was "deeply saddened by the loss of a good man."  

“We would all have been served well by having him for a longer time walking among us, sharing his wisdom, humor, knowledge of history, experience on Capitol Hill, and his commitment to public service. Ron believed in the greatness of America and loved our shared home state of Texas deeply," the lawmaker said. "I rest easy knowing he loves Jesus, and that his beautiful wife, Susan, and the rest of his family know that with that love and faith comes everlasting life." 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Trump Legal Team Issues Lengthy Defense on Impeachment Eve
Katie Pavlich
NYT Wonders: Why Are Right-Wing Governments Performing Better on Vaccinations?
Guy Benson

Susan Sarandon Has an Important Question for Biden, Harris, Warnock and Ossoff
Cortney O'Brien
Pennsylvania Dem Senate Candidate Hints Support for Eliminating Filibuster
Reagan McCarthy

MSNBC Puts Maxine Waters in the Hot Seat Over Past Rhetoric Against Republicans
Leah Barkoukis

Reddit Blew Its Budget on a 5-second Super Bowl Ad. Here's What They Had to Say.
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular