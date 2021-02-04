Maxine Waters

Maxine Waters: Trump ‘Absolutely Should Be Charged with Premeditated Murder’

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Feb 04, 2021 7:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Maxine Waters: Trump ‘Absolutely Should Be Charged with Premeditated Murder’

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters escalated the rhetoric about former President Trump’s role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol Building this week, telling MSNBC’s Joy Reid she believes he should be charged with premeditated murder.

The California Democrat alleged the 45th president and those from his campaign were involved in planning the riot in advance.

“There’s information that some of the planning came out of individuals working in his campaign,” the congresswoman said. “As a matter of fact, he absolutely should be charged with premeditated murder, because of the lives that were lost with this invasion, with this insurrection.”

She continued: “For the president of the United States to sit and watch the invasion and the insurrection and not say a word, because he knew that he had absolutely initiated it and as some of them said, ‘he invited us to come. We’re here at the invitation of the president of the United States.’ When he rallied, he said go to the Capitol, fight hard. This is take back your country. And so, if that’s not inciting the kind of violence that we have witnessed, I don’t know what is.”

As many pointed out on Twitter, this is coming from the same woman who called for supporters to confront and harass Trump staffers. 

Recommended
Liberals 'Heart' Murderers
Ann Coulter
  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Reporter to Psaki: Didn't Biden Break a Promise to Voters on Stimulus Checks?
Cortney O'Brien
Sens. Grassley and Tillis Unload on Biden Order Allowing Violent, Criminal Illegals to Go Free
Reagan McCarthy
Second Amendment Foundation Explains the Dangers Behind a Proposed ATF Rule Change
Beth Baumann

Biden Faces Pushback From Within His Party on Killing Keystone Pipeline
Leah Barkoukis

Trump Appointee Files First Lawsuit Against Biden Administration
Beth Baumann

One of AOC's Colleagues Says She Lied About Her 'Near Death' Experience
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular