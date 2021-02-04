Maxine Waters: Trump ‘Absolutely Should Be Charged with Premeditated Murder’

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters escalated the rhetoric about former President Trump’s role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol Building this week, telling MSNBC’s Joy Reid she believes he should be charged with premeditated murder.

The California Democrat alleged the 45th president and those from his campaign were involved in planning the riot in advance.

“There’s information that some of the planning came out of individuals working in his campaign,” the congresswoman said. “As a matter of fact, he absolutely should be charged with premeditated murder, because of the lives that were lost with this invasion, with this insurrection.”

She continued: “For the president of the United States to sit and watch the invasion and the insurrection and not say a word, because he knew that he had absolutely initiated it and as some of them said, ‘he invited us to come. We’re here at the invitation of the president of the United States.’ When he rallied, he said go to the Capitol, fight hard. This is take back your country. And so, if that’s not inciting the kind of violence that we have witnessed, I don’t know what is.”

As many pointed out on Twitter, this is coming from the same woman who called for supporters to confront and harass Trump staffers.

This would be the same Maxine Waters who literally urged a crowd to commit violence against Republicans. — Ryan Drexel Rawson (@drexrawson) February 3, 2021