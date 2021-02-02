Project Veritas Reveals Top Facebook Execs Discussing Their Power and Plans to Help Biden Administration

Project Veritas released footage of Facebook executives acknowledging they have “too much power” and expressing their commitment to working with the Biden administration on a number of shared priorities.

"In his first day, President Biden has already issued a number of executive orders on areas that we as a company really care quite deeply about," Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg says in the Jan. 21 recording. "I think that these were all important and positive steps, and I am looking forward to opportunities where Facebook is going to be able to work together with this new administration on some of their top priorities, starting with the COVID response."

Nick Clegg, Facebook's vice president of global affairs, responded to criticism from world leaders about the company’s decision to ban former President Trump. Clegg said he’s hearing them argue that the move “shows that private companies have got too much power and they should be only making these decisions in a way that is framed by democratically agreed rules."

"We agree with that, we agree with that," the former U.K. Deputy Prime Minister acknowledged. "Mark could be very clear about that, that ideally, we wouldn't be taking these decisions on our own. We would be taking these decisions in line with a conformity with democratically agreed rules and principles. And at the moment, those democratically elect, democratically agreed rules don't exist. We still have to take positions in real time."

— James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 1, 2021

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe spoke to Fox News’ Sean Hannity about the tape on Monday and said that given Zuckerberg is expressing his support for President Biden’s executive orders, he needs “to be honest with people.”

“We know they’re a private company but it’s important they don’t lie under oath, for example,” he said. “It’s important that Zuckerberg tell the public what he tells his executives on his weekly staff meeting.”