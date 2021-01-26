Susan Rice

Grenell Has a Theory About Who's Running a 'Shadow Presidency' in the Biden Administration

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jan 26, 2021 6:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/John Locher

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell believes that the person calling the shots in the White House is not the president or vice president, but rather, Susan Rice.

The former Obama national security adviser is now the White House Domestic Policy Council director and Grenell called that “a joke.”

"Look, I’ve said it before but I think it’s worth repeating...she’s been given a portfolio as to domestic policy. We all know that that’s a joke," he said Monday on Fox News.

Though she lacks experience in domestic policy, “she’s run the national security portfolio and certainly has run the U.N. portfolio," Grenell said. 

"She knows the State Department and certainly wants to be the secretary of state," he added, "so there’s no question that she’s running domestic and foreign policy."

He said she is likely thrilled that Harris will be "preoccupied" with Senate matters as the deciding vote in a 50-50 upper chamber.

"So Susan Rice is extremely excited that Vice President Harris is preoccupied in the Senate and the shadow presidency of Susan Rice is front and center," he said. "There’s no question about that."

Earlier this month Grenell predicted Rice would be “the shadow president” and said she needed to be watched “very closely.”

