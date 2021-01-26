Joe Biden

Biden Acknowledges the Votes Aren't There to Convict Trump

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jan 26, 2021 8:15 AM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Acknowledges the Votes Aren't There to Convict Trump

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool

Though President Biden is all in on a Senate impeachment trial, telling CNN he believes it “has to happen,” even he is acknowledging the reality that the upper chamber will not be able to convict former President Trump.

He told the network that if Trump had several months left in office the outcome of the trial could be different, but noted that it’s unlikely now that 17 GOP senators will vote to convict the former president.

"The Senate has changed since I was there, but it hasn’t changed that much," Biden said.

Biden made the comment during a brief one-on-one interview with CNN in the halls of the West Wing. He acknowledged the effect it could have on his legislative agenda and Cabinet nominees but said there would be "a worse effect if it didn't happen." (CNN)

House Democrats on Monday night brought the article of impeachment to the Senate.

"Tonight, we have delivered the Article of Impeachment against Donald John Trump, former President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors against the United States,” said Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, the lead impeachment manager. “The nine Impeachment Managers appointed by the House of Representatives will present overwhelming evidence of the facts of former President Trump's incitement of the violent insurrection that took place in and around the Capitol on January 6, 2021.”

The trial is set to begin in early February, with Senate President Pro Tempore, Sen. Patrick Leahy, presiding over the proceedings. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

'They're Trying to Gaslight You': Crenshaw Blasts Biden's Vaccine Plan
Cortney O'Brien
Keystone XL Manager: Hundreds of Wisconsin Workers Have Been Laid Off
Katie Pavlich
About Face: Media Outlets' Cringeworthy Shift from Resistance Leaders to Cheerleaders
Guy Benson
Virginia Businessman Pete Snyder Announces Bid for Virginia Governor
Reagan McCarthy
Grenell Has a Theory About Who's Running a 'Shadow Presidency' in the Biden Administration
Leah Barkoukis

Sen. Blackburn Says Something Is 'Running Afoul' at the New EPA 
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular