Biden Acknowledges the Votes Aren't There to Convict Trump

Though President Biden is all in on a Senate impeachment trial, telling CNN he believes it “has to happen,” even he is acknowledging the reality that the upper chamber will not be able to convict former President Trump.

He told the network that if Trump had several months left in office the outcome of the trial could be different, but noted that it’s unlikely now that 17 GOP senators will vote to convict the former president.

"The Senate has changed since I was there, but it hasn’t changed that much," Biden said.

Biden made the comment during a brief one-on-one interview with CNN in the halls of the West Wing. He acknowledged the effect it could have on his legislative agenda and Cabinet nominees but said there would be "a worse effect if it didn't happen." (CNN)

House Democrats on Monday night brought the article of impeachment to the Senate.

"Tonight, we have delivered the Article of Impeachment against Donald John Trump, former President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors against the United States,” said Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, the lead impeachment manager. “The nine Impeachment Managers appointed by the House of Representatives will present overwhelming evidence of the facts of former President Trump's incitement of the violent insurrection that took place in and around the Capitol on January 6, 2021.”

The trial is set to begin in early February, with Senate President Pro Tempore, Sen. Patrick Leahy, presiding over the proceedings.