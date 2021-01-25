House Judiciary GOP Weighs in on a Hunter Biden Story the Media Are Actually Covering

The media finally decided to pay attention to Hunter Biden over the weekend, but not in a way that had the House Judiciary Committee GOP pleased.

“En route back from church, Biden diverted motorcade so Hunter Biden could make a food run at Call Your Mother, arguably the best bagel shop in DC. Hunter stood at the window several minutes for the takeout order as his dad and daughters waited in the car, per pooler @TomDeFrank,” The Washington Post’s Matt Viser reported.

The bagel stop came after the Bidens attended Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Georgetown area of the district.

Several news outlets then reported on the “church and bagels” story, though there was a media blackout on coverage of the New York Post’s bombshell story about Hunter Biden’s laptop and his shady foreign business dealings.

“This is the most coverage Hunter Biden has ever received by the mainstream media. What a joke,” the House GOP tweeted.

This is the most coverage Hunter Biden has ever received by the mainstream media.



What a joke. https://t.co/nov8q74Aeu — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) January 24, 2021

Others were quick to join in.

Ah nice to the see the Washington Post finally reporting on Hunter Biden https://t.co/w1RhlePFhF — Michael Millican (@Millican17) January 24, 2021

Hey, look. Washington Post mentioned Hunter Biden! https://t.co/85jtxMsp0r — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) January 24, 2021

BREAKING NEWS ALERT ?? https://t.co/Es3KJ0flgc — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 24, 2021

And the media wonders why Americans don't take their reporting seriously. https://t.co/vUrUDyO0d7 — Beth Baumann (@eb454) January 24, 2021

In October, the House Judiciary Committee GOP responded to Twitter censoring the New York Post's Hunter Biden story by reposting it on their webpage, but the social media company temporarily blocked the link, claiming it was done "in error."