Joe Biden
Biden's Head-scratching Approval Rating

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jan 25, 2021 1:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

In the 2020 election, President Biden earned more votes than even President Obama did in 2008, bringing in a record-setting 81,284,000 votes. With numbers like these, one would expect his approval rating to reflect that, especially given his constant preaching about how he’s going to unite and heal the country…or so we’re told.

According to Rasmussen Reports' Presidential Tracking Poll, however, that isn’t the case.

The survey released Monday shows 48 percent of likely U.S. voters approve of the job he’s doing so far, with 47 percent disapproving. This includes 36 percent who strongly approve and 40 percent who strongly disapprove of his performance. Among women, more disapprove than approve, 48 percent to 46 percent.

The firm’s daily tracking results are from “telephone surveys of 500 likely voters per night and reported on a three-day rolling average basis.”

This number is quite lackluster compared to his two predecessors:

Trump opened with a 56% approval rating. Just 44% disapproved. It was one of his highest ratings of his four years.

Obama started at 67% approval, 32% disapprove, which is also one of his highest ratings. (Washington Examiner)

Just as we’re seeing with unions who endorsed Biden already having buyer’s remorse, the more Biden does, the more he'll likely turn off voters who wrongly believed — or hoped — he was a "smooth moderate."

Most Popular