As Recall Effort Picks up Steam, Newsom Reportedly to Lift Stay-at-home Order in State

The campaign to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom is inching closer to meeting the required number of signatures needed to qualify for a statewide ballot.

Organizers said over the weekend they’ve gathered 1.2 million of the 1.5 million signatures needed by March 17.

Rescue CA has a goal of getting in enough signatures to help the effort get to 2 million signatures. 1.5 million validated signatures are required to qualify a recall for a special election, according to Anne Dunsmore, Campaign manager and finance director, Rescue California. Currently the Secretary of State has confirmed that the signatures have been 84% valid. Rescue CA has raised $1.7 million dollars towards its goal of $2.5 million with over 9000 contributors, Dunsmore said on Good Morning San Diego. If the recall qualifies, Newsom would be forced to fend off rivals in the midst of a pandemic that has cost the state millions of jobs, cored government budgets and upended life for nearly 40 million residents. Newsom’s challenging year already has encouraged Republicans who have signaled they are likely candidates, including former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Newsom’s 2018 rival, businessman John Cox. (KUSI)

According to Fox News, this is the sixth time Newsom has faced a recall effort in the last two years, but the governor’s controversial response to the coronavirus pandemic in the state—and his hypocrisy—have given the latest attempt more traction. In November, Newsom was photographed breaking many of his own COVID-19 restrictions during a dinner party at the French Laundry.

Amid this development, Newsom will reportedly announce that he's lifting the stay-at-home order in all parts of California on Monday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce Monday that the stay at home order will be lifted in all regions of the state, according to a letter from the California Restaurant Association to its members. https://t.co/qLSsvXUnjr — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) January 25, 2021

Newsom is feeling the heat.



Reopening California is what we’ve needed for MONTHS.



He’s only doing this now because his the movement to recall him has gained such steam.



We’re not slowing down on removing you from office, Gavin. — Errol Webber For CA Governor (@ErrolWebber) January 25, 2021

The news has angered progressives.