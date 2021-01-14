Joe Biden

How Biden Responded to the House Impeaching Trump

Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jan 14, 2021 9:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

President-elect Joe Biden released a statement responding to the House of Representatives impeaching President Trump for a second time, saying he hopes the Senate can pursue its “Constitutional responsibilities” while also working on other important matters facing the nation.

“Last week, we saw an unprecedented assault on our democracy. It was unlike anything we have witnessed in the 244-year history of our nation,” he said. “A violent attack on the United States Capitol itself. On the people’s representatives. On police officers who every day risk their lives to protect them. And on fellow citizens who serve as public servants in that Citadel of Liberty.”

He continued: “The criminal attack was planned and coordinated. It was carried out by political extremists and domestic terrorists, who were incited to this violence by President Trump.”

Biden said the House exercised its power to impeach the 45th president and hold him accountable.

“It was a bipartisan vote cast by members who followed the Constitution and their conscience. The process continues to the Senate,” he noted. “This nation also remains in the grip of a deadly virus and a reeling economy. I hope that the Senate leadership will find a way to deal with their Constitutional responsibilities on impeachment while also working on the other urgent business of this nation.”

He said the “urgent work” of confirmations, addressing COVID-19, and revamping the economy must continue.

The House voted to impeach Trump on Thursday, 232 to 197, with 10 GOP lawmakers crossing party lines to join Democrats. 

“We know that the president of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion, against our country,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. “He must go—he is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love.”

