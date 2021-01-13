Twitter

Why Pelosi, Twitter Are Being Called Out Over Election Tweet From 2017

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jan 13, 2021 7:07 AM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Prior to Twitter kicking President Trump off its platform for good, the social media company slapped warnings on nearly every election claim he made. In light of that, many are revisiting a 2017 tweet from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that did much the same but which continues to stand without any labels.

"Our election was hijacked. There is no question. Congress has a duty to #ProtectOurDemocracy & #FollowTheFacts,” she wrote on May 16, 2017, one day before Robert Mueller was named special counsel to oversee the investigation into ties between President Trump’s campaign and Russian officials. 

The nearly two-year, $32 million probe found no evidence of Russian collusion.

While many pointed out the hypocrisy, others argued it was a clear example of the left challenging the results of 2016 long after Election Day, which “paved the way for the other side to do the same.”

Twitter announced Friday it was permanently banning Trump’s Twitter account “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

