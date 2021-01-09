Trump (Briefly) Got Around His Twitter Ban to Discuss 'Big Announcement'

President Trump found a brief workaround to Twitter banning his @realDonaldTrump account on Friday, getting his message out on the @POTUS account.

He said the social media company’s actions weren’t just an attack on him but all his supporters as well.

“As I have been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me — and YOU, the 75,000,000 great patriots who voted for me,” Trump wrote.

He also teased a “big announcement” and discussed the potential that he may be behind a new platform down the road.

“Twitter may be a private company, but without the government’s gift of Section 230 they would not exist for long. I predicted this would happen,” he said. “We have been negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future.”

Trump continued: “We will not be SILENCED! Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH. They are all about promoting a Radical Left platform where some of the most vicious people in the world are allowed to speak freely. STAY TUNED!”

Those messages did not last long, however, with the company removing them within a matter of minutes.

The president tweeted this from the @POTUS account but the tweets have already been taken down by Twitter. pic.twitter.com/pRqpFw8hYY — Yashar Ali ?? (@yashar) January 9, 2021

On Friday, Twitter announced it was permanently banning Trump’s account “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”