Leah Barkoukis
Posted: Jan 08, 2021 8:30 AM
Biden, Harris Blasted Over False Narrative About What Would've Happened if US Capitol Rioters Were BLM

So much for unity.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are among the many prominent voices on the left being sharply criticized for arguing that if the pro-Trump rioters at the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday had been Black Lives Matter protesters, law enforcement would have treated them much differently.  

 "We all know that's true, and it is unacceptable,” Biden said. “Totally unacceptable."

Harris, taking the podium after Biden, said it clearly showed there are “two systems of justice.”

Michelle Obama, Joy Ann Reid, and others argued much the same, apparently forgetting or worse, not caring, that Capitol Police shot an unarmed white woman who was among the rioters in the Capitol Building. She was not attacking an officer or engaged in violence, she was climbing through a broken door. Had the situation been the same and police shot an unarmed black woman, there would be protests across the country right now. 

As many pointed out on Twitter, their narrative on this is completely false—for more than one reason.

