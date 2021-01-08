Biden, Harris Blasted Over False Narrative About What Would've Happened if US Capitol Rioters Were BLM

So much for unity.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are among the many prominent voices on the left being sharply criticized for arguing that if the pro-Trump rioters at the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday had been Black Lives Matter protesters, law enforcement would have treated them much differently.

"We all know that's true, and it is unacceptable,” Biden said. “Totally unacceptable."

Biden: "No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, they wouldn't have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol. We all know that's true, and it is unacceptable. Totally unacceptable." pic.twitter.com/TfWa25VzEt — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 7, 2021

Harris, taking the podium after Biden, said it clearly showed there are “two systems of justice.”

.@KamalaHarris: "We witnessed two systems of justice when we saw one that let extremists storm the United States Capitol, and another that released tear gas on peaceful protesters last summer...We know this is unacceptable. We know we should be better than this." pic.twitter.com/Uc1FC8aZKg — CSPAN (@cspan) January 7, 2021

Michelle Obama, Joy Ann Reid, and others argued much the same, apparently forgetting or worse, not caring, that Capitol Police shot an unarmed white woman who was among the rioters in the Capitol Building. She was not attacking an officer or engaged in violence, she was climbing through a broken door. Had the situation been the same and police shot an unarmed black woman, there would be protests across the country right now.

As many pointed out on Twitter, their narrative on this is completely false—for more than one reason.

The narrative that cops are tougher on BLM rioters is complete and utter nonsense



FULL SHOW: https://t.co/W2G7WK2keK pic.twitter.com/tQYpHWInur — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 7, 2021

Here are BLM rioters destroying a Minneapolis police precinct and not getting shot, tear gassed, or thrown in an unmarked police van. #MakesYaThink https://t.co/bWpSce7q11 pic.twitter.com/GSfljwit7V — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 8, 2021

There is video of BLM rioters bashing cops over the head with bricks and walking away without getting shot, and yet the narrative is that cops are more aggressive with BLM than they were with MAGA yesterday. It's just utterly false. A total lie. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 7, 2021

They let BLM and Antifa set up their own fake sovereign country in the middle of an American city for months. But yeah sure the authorities are way harsher towards left wing activists. Whatever you say. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 8, 2021

As someone who has covered many of the riots last year, I can say this narrative is simply false. Tear gas, pepper balls, pepper spray, and flashbangs were all used yesterday, just as they were used on rioters in 2020. https://t.co/WdjJXyfa6X — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 7, 2021

Four people are dead after what happened yesterday. And you know what? People died last summer, too. Countless businesses destroyed. People’s livelihoods set on fire and stolen. You refused to condemn that violence. Yesterday was horrific, but you’ve lost your right to moralize. https://t.co/or9i5fIVTw — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) January 7, 2021