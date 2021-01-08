Anderson Cooper

Anderson Cooper Attacks Middle Class in Coverage of US Capitol Riot

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jan 08, 2021 11:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper put his elitism on full display this week in his coverage of the U.S. Capitol riots, mocking pro-Trump protesters for where they may be dining and sleeping after the demonstration.

"Look at them, they’re high-fiving each other for this deplorable display of completely unpatriotic, completely against law and order, completely unconstitutional behavior, it’s stunning," he said. "And they’re going to go back, you know, to the Olive Garden and to the Holiday Inn they’re staying at, and the Garden Marriott, and they’re going to have some drinks and they're going to talk about the great day they had in Washington.”

He continued: “They stood up for nothing other than mayhem."

As Dave Rubin pointed out, Cooper is worth tens of millions. Others called him out for his classism. 

Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity came to the defense of the establishments Cooper sought to denigrate.

“Last night, fake Jake’s [Tapper] colleague, the ever-so prestigious Anderson Cooper had his own grievances,” Hannity said. “According to Anderson, the real horror from yesterday’s chaos is that some of the pro-Trump protesters will go back and celebrate at an Olive Garden and to spend the night at a Holiday Inn.”

Hannity said he “happen[s] to love the Olive Garden.”

“But I guess a Vanderbilt wouldn’t know that,” the host continued. “There’s nothing wrong with being a Vanderbilt, but there is nothing wrong with Olive Garden."

Carlson said his producer ordered Olive Garden for their entire staff that day. 

Most Popular