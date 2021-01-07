In Statement Responding to Electoral Certification, Trump Acknowledges the End of His Term

President Trump released a statement early Thursday morning in response to Congress certifying the Electoral College vote, which confirmed Joe Biden’s win, assuring “an orderly transition” will take place despite his objections to the 2020 election.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” he said.

The statement came less than a day after protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building, forcing lawmakers to evacuate. According to DC police, four people died; one woman was shot by U.S. Capitol Police and three others died in “medical emergencies.” Two pipe bombs were also found at the RNC and DNC headquarters, along with a cooler full of Molotov cocktails.

“I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted,” Trump’s statement continued. “While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”

President Trump addressed protesters in a video message on Wednesday that claimed he won in a “landslide election” but nevertheless encouraged them to “go home in peace.” The video was soon removed by Big Tech and his Twitter account was locked for 12 hours. The social media company said his account would remain locked unless he deleted three tweets that it said were “severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy.”