Explosive Device Found at RNC Headquarters

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
Posted: Jan 07, 2021 6:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Julio Cortez

As a deadly protest rocked the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday, authorities discovered two pipe bombs near Capitol grounds.

One device was found outside the headquarters of the Republican National Committee, and another at the nearby headquarters of the Democratic National Committee headquarters building, reports ABC.

The explosives were safely destroyed by a bomb squad after staff were evacuated. 

Harmeet K. Dhillon, a top GOP official, and RNC communications director Michael Aherns, spoke about the threat on Twitter.

“Two pipe bombs at the RNC headquarters were detonated after our staff were evacuated,” she said. “Whoever is behind this terrorist act, must be found and prosecuted.”

"Earlier today, a suspicious device was found at RNC headquarters. RNC staff was safely evacuated from the building and the device has been successfully detonated by a bomb squad," Ahrens said.

The FBI said in a statement the “suspected explosive devices were rendered safe by the FBI and our law enforcement partners. The investigation is ongoing.”

DC police chief Police Chief Robert Robert J Contee said during a press conference with DC Mayor Muriel Bowser that at least 50 individuals had been arrested and in addition to the pipe bombs, authorities also discovered a cooler with Molotov cocktails near the Capitol grounds. 

Editor's Note: This post and headline have been updated.

Most Popular