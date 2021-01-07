Wife of 'Very Healthy' Physician Who Died Soon After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine Speaks Out About Risks

A “very healthy” physician from Florida who was hospitalized days after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has died, and now his wife is sounding the alarm about the risks associated with the vaccine.

Dr. Gregory Michael, 56, was hospitalized three days after getting inoculated when he noticed dots on his feet and hands.

“The CBC that was done at his arrival showed his platelet count to be 0,” said his wife Heidi Neckelmann, noting that a normal count “ranges from 150,000 to 450,000 platelets per microliter of blood.”

Despite the best efforts of experts involved in his care, his condition led to a hemorrhagic stroke.

“He was admitted to the ICU with a diagnosis of acute ITP caused by a reaction to the COVID vaccine,” she said. “No matter what [the doctors] did, the platelets count refused to go up. He was conscious and energetic through the whole process but 2 days before a last resort surgery, he got a hemorrhagic stroke caused by the lack of platelets that took his life in a matter of minutes.”

Neckelmann continued: “He was a pro vaccine advocate that is why he got it himself. I believe that people should be aware that side effects can happened [sic], that it is not good for everyone and in this case destroyed a beautiful life, a perfect family, and has affected so many people in the community.”

Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson helped bring attention to the story.

I’ve been in touch with his wife; this case is real (unlike so many of the breathless and hugely retweeted reports of physicians killed by #Covid). — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) January 7, 2021

This is yet another example of the way reporters are showing a double standard in describing potential vaccine risks and deaths; when someone dies after a long stay on a ventilator, we don't say he contracted #Covid six months before he died to try to underplay the connection. — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) January 7, 2021

While calling the death “highly unusual,” a Pfizer spokesperson told the Daily Mail, “We don’t believe at this time that there is any direct connection to the vaccine.” The pharmaceutical company said it is investigating it further.